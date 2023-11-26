Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2023 at 11:17 am

'The Traitors' Season 2 Premiere Date & Celebrity Cast Revealed!

'The Traitors' Season 2 Premiere Date & Celebrity Cast Revealed!

The Traitors is coming back soon!

The hit reality TV show’s second season has confirmed a release window, with the new episodes set to make their debut next year.

The hit BBC reality series premiered last year. Producers Studio Lambert revealed that the show will return in “early 2024.”

“You think you know how to play the game… you don’t #TheTraitors, coming to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer early 2024,” the production company teased on social media.

Here’s a plot summary: set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? The contestants coined “the Traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the Faithful.”

The show was also recently renewed for a third season! It will return to BBC One and iPlayer in early 2024. Peacock confirmed that they’ll be streaming Season 2, although a premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

Find out who is on the cast of Season 2…

Photos: Peacock
