5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews & More!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 5:00 pm

Who Is Lamar Jackson's Girlfriend? His Public Dating History Only Includes Jaime Taylor!

Who Is Lamar Jackson's Girlfriend? His Public Dating History Only Includes Jaime Taylor!

Lamar Jackson will be taking the field for the Baltimore Ravens’ Sunday Night Football match up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, we’re highlighting his last known partner (and she could still be his girlfriend…he just hasn’t confirmed anything in a while!)

Keep reading to find out more…

Lamar has remained tight lipped on his love life in recent years. We know he welcomed a daughter, Milan, in 2021 and has shown her off on his social media.

We also know that in 2019, he was dating Jaime Taylor.

She was interviewed by the Ravens as part of a profile on the QB.

She shared with the Ravens, “He’s taught me how to handle criticism. I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.’”

It’s unclear if Jaime and Lamar are still seeing each other as she does not appear to be active on any public social media. We will update if there’s any new developments on Lamar‘s dating life.

If you missed it, find out why Lamar went viral in 2020 for what fans thought was an on-field bathroom emergency.
