Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 6:10 pm

6 'Eras Tour' Movie Streaming Details You Need to Know: Where to Watch Taylor Swift's Film & More

Continue Here »

6 'Eras Tour' Movie Streaming Details You Need to Know: Where to Watch Taylor Swift's Film & More

Taylor Swift will be releasing her Eras Tour movie for at-home streaming starting on her birthday, December 13, and we’ve gathered some details that you should know.

The 33-year-old singer announced the news one day after wrapping her final concert of the year, which took place in Brazil. Taylor will resume her live shows in Tokyo in February 2024, but until then, fans will be able to watch the concert from the comfort of their couch.

The Eras Tour Concert Film is still playing in theaters and we won’t be surprised if some cinemas still are playing the film through the end of the year. It’s all about the collective viewing experience!

So, what do you need to know?

Browse through the slideshow to check out all of the details…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images