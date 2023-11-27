6 'Eras Tour' Movie Streaming Details You Need to Know: Where to Watch Taylor Swift's Film & More

Taylor Swift will be releasing her Eras Tour movie for at-home streaming starting on her birthday, December 13, and we’ve gathered some details that you should know.

The 33-year-old singer announced the news one day after wrapping her final concert of the year, which took place in Brazil. Taylor will resume her live shows in Tokyo in February 2024, but until then, fans will be able to watch the concert from the comfort of their couch.

The Eras Tour Concert Film is still playing in theaters and we won’t be surprised if some cinemas still are playing the film through the end of the year. It’s all about the collective viewing experience!

So, what do you need to know?

Browse through the slideshow to check out all of the details…