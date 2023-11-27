Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 10:14 am

Alba Baptista Shows Off Wedding Ring From Chris Evans for the First Time!

Alba Baptista is showing off her wedding ringe from husband Chris Evans!

The 26-year-old Portuguese actress, who got married to the 42-year-old Marvel star back in September, attended the GQ Portugal Men of the Year event in Lisbon, Portugal over the weekend.

She shared a carousel of photos from Saturday’s event (November 25) on her Instagram, led by a photo of her holding a clutch bag, as well as a photo of her showing off her ring as she held onto a book, and one alongside friend Justin Amorim.

“GQ MOTY Awards with @miumiu & @cartier ✨Styling: @franciscoreis 🌹 MUA: @sarafonseca_makeup Hair: @_vascofreitas_ Bff: @justinamorim Missing piece: @__joanaribeiro__ ,” she wrote.

Back in September, she got married to Chris at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., where several celebrity friends also showed up.

Check out the post…
Photos: Instagram: @chrisevans, @alba.baptista, Justin Amorim/Instagram
Posted to: Alba Baptista, Chris Evans

