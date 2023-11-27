Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film Cuts 4 Songs From the Set List - Find Out What Is (And Isn't) Included!

Beyoncé is getting ready to release her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé!

The concert film chronicles her epic Renaissance World Tour run, as well as behind-the-scenes moments, on-stage mishaps and off-screen drama. (Find out some surprising things we learned!)

Since the concert was over three hours, Bey was also forced to cut down on the set list to make room for all the footage about the making of the tour, family life, and more.

Variety has confirmed that four songs did not make the cut in the film, as well as the full setlist.

The songs that are not featured in the movie are “1+1,” “I Care,” “Rather Die Young” and “Love on Top,” as well as her Rose Royce cover of “I’m Going Down.” Her rendition of Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” is only briefly included, as she discusses the late singer’s death and her impact.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Set List:

1. “Dangerously in Love 2”

2. “Flaws and All”

3. “I’m That Girl”

4. “Cozy”

5. “Alien Superstar”

6. “Lift Off”

7. “Cuff It”

8. “Energy”

9. “Break My Soul + The Queens Remix”

10. “Formation”

11. “Diva”

12. 1“Run the World (Girls)”

13. “1My Power”

14. “Black Parade”

15. “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion

16. “Partition”

17. “Church Girl”

18. “Get Me Bodied”

19. “Before I Let Go”

20. “Crazy in Love”

21. “River Deep, Mountain High”

22. “Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission)”

23. “Plastic Off the Sofa”

24. “Virgo’s Groove”

25. “Naughty Girl + Love to Love You Baby”

26. “Move”

27. “Heated”

28. “Kitty Kat”

29. “Thique”

30. “All Up in Your Mind”

31. “Drunk in Love”

32. “America Has a Problem” with Kendrick Lamar

33. “Pure/Honey”

34. “Summer Renaissance”

