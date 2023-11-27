Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

Mon, 27 November 2023

Chris Evans Responds to Report That Original 'Avengers' Could Return for Another Movie, Reveals If Marvel Has Contacted Him

Chris Evans is responding to the report a few weeks back suggesting Marvel is considering bringing back the original six Avengers amid the studios’ recent box office troubles.

The 42-year-old actor spoke out while making a virtual appearance on The View. Chris famously played Captain America in the MCU from 2011 until his final film, Avengers: Endgame, in 2019.

When asked about the report, Chris shared, “You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me. I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back!”

He added, “No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Scarlett was also asked if she has been contacted by Marvel to return as Black Widow.
Photos: Getty
