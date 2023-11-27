Chris Evans Responds to Report That Original 'Avengers' Could Return for Another Movie, Reveals If Marvel Has Contacted Him

Chris Evans is responding to the report a few weeks back suggesting Marvel is considering bringing back the original six Avengers amid the studios’ recent box office troubles.

The 42-year-old actor spoke out while making a virtual appearance on The View. Chris famously played Captain America in the MCU from 2011 until his final film, Avengers: Endgame, in 2019.

When asked about the report, Chris shared, “You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me. I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back!”

He added, “No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Scarlett was also asked if she has been contacted by Marvel to return as Black Widow.