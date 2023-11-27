Chris Hemsworth Attends F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Photos)

Chris Hemsworth stepped out for the 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted at the event on Sunday (November 26) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Chris was all smiles, as he posed for photos with drivers and participated in interviews. The Thor: Love and Thunder star chatted with Lewis Hamilton, while Naomi Campbell and Will.I.Am were photographed nearby.

Chris wore a casual outfit for the race, donning a gold watch and sunglasses to complement his white black-and-white ensemble.

If you didn’t know, nine actors auditioned for the role of Thor in the MCU before Chris Hemsworth was cast!

Chris also ranks in the top 15 actors with the most MCU appearances! See the full list.

