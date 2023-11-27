Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 8:53 pm

Chris Hemsworth Attends F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Photos)

Chris Hemsworth Attends F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Photos)

Chris Hemsworth stepped out for the 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted at the event on Sunday (November 26) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Chris was all smiles, as he posed for photos with drivers and participated in interviews. The Thor: Love and Thunder star chatted with Lewis Hamilton, while Naomi Campbell and Will.I.Am were photographed nearby.

Chris wore a casual outfit for the race, donning a gold watch and sunglasses to complement his white black-and-white ensemble.

If you didn’t know, nine actors auditioned for the role of Thor in the MCU before Chris Hemsworth was cast!

Chris also ranks in the top 15 actors with the most MCU appearances! See the full list.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Chris Hemsworth at the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix…
