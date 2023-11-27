Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Drag Queens Who Quit Drag or Retired After 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Doing drag is no easy job.

There have been dozens and dozens of drag queens featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race over the years, but not all of them have continued to do drag after exiting the show.

In fact, there are several Drag Race stars who either formally announced their retirement, and/or have simply stopped performing in drag.

Many of the stars who have stopped doing drag have continued to work within the arts, while others have removed themselves from the entertainment world entirely.

Find out who quit and/or retired from drag after appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race

