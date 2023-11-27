DWTS' Rylee Arnold Explains Why Harry Jowsey Was at Her Thanksgiving Dinner Amid Dating Rumors

Rylee Arnold is opening up about spending Thanksgiving with Harry Jowsey and explaining why he joined her family for the holiday this year.

The 18-year-old dancer, who was a brand new pro on Dancing With the Stars this year, competed with Harry on the ABC series and was eliminated last week.

The dancing pair shared photos from Thanksgiving on social media, which added fuel to the rumors that they’re dating in real life.

Now, Rylee is explaining why Harry, 26, was there.

“Harry didn’t have any plans for Thanksgiving,” Rylee said on the Lightweights Podcast. “My family always goes all out for Thanksgiving. All the dinner, all the games. So, I was like, ‘Harry’s got to join. He’s got to have a Thanksgiving this year.’ So, he came along.”

“He came to my family’s Thanksgiving. They came down to California to do Thanksgiving here so I could be there, and he joined, and it was really fun. He had a good time, I think, and all my nieces and nephew love him, so it was really cute,” she added.

