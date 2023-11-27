Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 6:46 pm

DWTS' Rylee Arnold Explains Why Harry Jowsey Was at Her Thanksgiving Dinner Amid Dating Rumors

Rylee Arnold is opening up about spending Thanksgiving with Harry Jowsey and explaining why he joined her family for the holiday this year.

The 18-year-old dancer, who was a brand new pro on Dancing With the Stars this year, competed with Harry on the ABC series and was eliminated last week.

The dancing pair shared photos from Thanksgiving on social media, which added fuel to the rumors that they’re dating in real life.

Now, Rylee is explaining why Harry, 26, was there.

Keep reading to find out more…

Harry didn’t have any plans for Thanksgiving,” Rylee said on the Lightweights Podcast. “My family always goes all out for Thanksgiving. All the dinner, all the games. So, I was like, ‘Harry’s got to join. He’s got to have a Thanksgiving this year.’ So, he came along.”

“He came to my family’s Thanksgiving. They came down to California to do Thanksgiving here so I could be there, and he joined, and it was really fun. He had a good time, I think, and all my nieces and nephew love him, so it was really cute,” she added.

Check out the photo they shared from Thanksgiving!
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold

