Euphoria's Colman Domingo Shares His Thoughts on Toxic Workplace Accusations on Set of HBO Series

Colman Domingo is revealing what he thinks of the accusations about the environment on the set of Euphoria.

The 53-year-old actor has starred as Ali on the HBO series, who acts as a sponsor and sort of father figure to Zendaya‘s Rue.

Back in 2022, there were reports of a toxic workplace on the set of the show, with alleged multiple SAG-AFTRA violations.

In a recent interview, Colman shared his thoughts and hit back at the accusations.

The actor shared that he did not have the same experience as others had, that claimed of overly long working days and those saying creator Sam Levinson is difficult to work with.

“I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours,” Colman told the Independent. “Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”

“I’ve been in this business for 32 years,” he added. “I know what hard work is. So when I heard those ‘reports’ I thought, ‘where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day’. Be a professional.”

As for working with Sam and allegations of mistreatment from him, Colman said, “There’s no one that’s going to mistreat you on the set of Euphoria. Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”

