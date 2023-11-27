Gotham Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed for Awards Season's First Big Show!

The best in film and television was honored tonight at the 2023 Gotham Awards, which kicked off awards season with a bang!

Some of the biggest stars in the entertainment world were in attendance on Monday night (November 27) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

In the past, the Gothams only celebrated independent films, but they have removed the requirement that all projects are made for under $35 million. Now, some of the contenders this year include big budget movies like Barbie.

The awards show also took away gendered acting categories, opting for an Outstanding Lead Performance category and an Outstanding Supporting Performance category with 10 nominees in each one.

Best Feature

“Passages”

“Past Lives” – WINNER

“Reality”

“Showing Up”

“A Thousand and One”

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”

Lily Gladstone, “The Unknown Country” – WINNER

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Babetida Sadjo, “Our Father, The Devil”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Michelle Williams, “Showing Up”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Charles Melton, “May December” – WINNER

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Screenplay

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – WINNER

“May December,” Samy Burch

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature

“All of Us Strangers”

“Anatomy of a Fall” – WINNER

“Poor Things”

“Tótem”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Documentary Feature

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Against the Tide”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Four Daughters” – WINNER

“Our Body”

Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Michelle Garza Cervera, “Huesera”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One” – WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Jharrel Jerome, “I’m a Virgo”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Chaske Spencer, “The English”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef” – WINNER

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire”

“Dead Ringers”

“The English”

“The Last of Us”

“A Small Light” – WINNER

“Telemarketers”

Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes

“Beef” – WINNER

“High School”

“I’m A Virgo”

“Rain Dogs”

“Swarm”

