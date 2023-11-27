Jennifer Lopez Announces 'This Is Me...Now' Film Co-Written By Ben Affleck, Reveals 2002 Note From Him in New Trailer - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez announced her upcoming album – This Is Me… Now – last week, and now she’s announced a film to go along with the new music!

The 54-year-old superstar will also star in This Is Me… Now: The Film, co-written by her and her husband Ben Affleck.

Here’s the synopsis: “This Is Me…Now” is the defining era of Jennifer Lopez‘s illustrious career. With an unprecedented rawness and vulnerability, Lopez has crafted a powerful and heartfelt homage to the profound beauty of true love and the indomitable strength of the human spirit. What began as a return to the recording studio after an almost decade long absence, and inspired by love, evolved into a vision to weave her songs into an abstract biography reverse engineered from the powerful music she had written, recorded and produced. “This Is Me… Now” is not just another project for Jennifer Lopez. It is a reflection of the immense dedication and hard work she has poured into herself, to her unyielding faith, and a celebration of her commitment to doing what is right. This collection of work is a beacon of hope, a celebration of love, and a call to make better choices for ourselves and for the world around us. We may think we know the story of Lopez, one of the most written about women in the world, but this powerful and heartfelt work of art shares the real story, a piece of her soul, and she is doing it in her own inimitable style.

In the teaser for the film, there appears to be a handwritten note from Ben from the early days in their relationship. The note is dated December 24, 2002.

It reads, “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.” The note is signed, “B.”

The film and album will both be released on February 16th, 2024. You’ll be able to watch the movie on Prime Video. Watch another teaser for the album right here.