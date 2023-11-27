Jonathan Bailey Shares Why 'Wicked' Fans Will Be Blown Away By Upcoming Movies

Jonathan Bailey has some high praise about the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation!

The 35-year-old actor is set to hit the big screen in the two-part musical as Fiyero, the handsome Shiz University student who becomes Elphaba’s love interest.

Jonathan will be headed back to finish filming the movie, as they only had 10 days left on the production when the SAG-AFTRA strike started.

While the first movie is just one year away, Jonathan teased that it will definitely be worth the wait for fans of the Broadway musical.

“I think the fans of the original musical should prepare to get their minds blown,” he told E! News.

“It’s such a psychologically rich material,” he shared about the film adaptation. “And we know it as really exciting theater with an incredible score and amazing numbers, but when you put it on film, the reality of these characters and the nuances of their psychology, it’s just going to blow everyone’s mind.”

He adds, “The production values are amazing.”

If you need more incentive to see the movies, he said, “I mean, who doesn’t want Michelle Yeoh and everyone else sort of dancing around and singing? It’s gonna be amazing.”

