Margot Robbie Goes Business Casual for Lunch in NYC

Margot Robbie is stepping out for the day.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress arrived at Spartiano’s restaurant in the Mercer Hotel for lunch on Monday afternoon (November 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

For her lunch outing, Margot wore an oversized gray blazer over a yellow blouse paired with flared jeans, black boots, and sunglasses.

Hours earlier, Margot and husband Tom Ackerley were seen making their way through JFK Airport after a flight.

At a recent Barbie screening, Margot addressed the possibility of making a sequel. She also opened up about how she’s going to spend the money she’s earning from making Barbie.

If you missed it, Margot revealed the female pop star she has a “secret crush” on!

FYI: Margot Robbie is wearing a Bottega Veneta outfit.