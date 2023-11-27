Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 5:47 pm

Margot Robbie Goes Business Casual for Lunch in NYC

Margot Robbie is stepping out for the day.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress arrived at Spartiano’s restaurant in the Mercer Hotel for lunch on Monday afternoon (November 27) in New York City.

For her lunch outing, Margot wore an oversized gray blazer over a yellow blouse paired with flared jeans, black boots, and sunglasses.

Hours earlier, Margot and husband Tom Ackerley were seen making their way through JFK Airport after a flight.

At a recent Barbie screening, Margot addressed the possibility of making a sequel. She also opened up about how she’s going to spend the money she’s earning from making Barbie.

If you missed it, Margot revealed the female pop star she has a “secret crush” on!

FYI: Margot Robbie is wearing a Bottega Veneta outfit.
