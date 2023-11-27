Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 1:07 pm

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Arrive in New York City

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Arrive in New York City

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley make their way through JFK Airport on Monday (November 27) in Queens, New York.

If you don’t know, Tom and Margot have been married for nearly seven years and their anniversary is coming up! They said “I do” on December 18, 2016.

They met on the set of the 2014 film Suite Française. Tom is an assistant director and Margot was the lead actress in the film at the time. You can get to know more about their love story right here!

If you didn’t see, Tom recently had a great idea for how Margot should spend all the money she made from starring in this summer’s smash hit Barbie movie. It, of course, involves the color pink!
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie tom ackerley jfk airport 01
margot robbie tom ackerley jfk airport 02
margot robbie tom ackerley jfk airport 03
margot robbie tom ackerley jfk airport 04
margot robbie tom ackerley jfk airport 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images