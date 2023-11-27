Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Arrive in New York City

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley make their way through JFK Airport on Monday (November 27) in Queens, New York.

If you don’t know, Tom and Margot have been married for nearly seven years and their anniversary is coming up! They said “I do” on December 18, 2016.

They met on the set of the 2014 film Suite Française. Tom is an assistant director and Margot was the lead actress in the film at the time. You can get to know more about their love story right here!

If you didn’t see, Tom recently had a great idea for how Margot should spend all the money she made from starring in this summer’s smash hit Barbie movie. It, of course, involves the color pink!