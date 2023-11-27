Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 5:20 pm

'Shark Tank' Season 17 Cast: 1 Star Exiting, Rest of Cast Assumed to be Returning

'Shark Tank' Season 17 Cast: 1 Star Exiting, Rest of Cast Assumed to be Returning

We’re getting a major update on the future of Shark Tank.

Season 15 of the long-running ABC business reality series is in the middle of airing on TV, but it has been revealed that a season 16 and a season 17 are already in production.

As of right now, it looks like all six of the Sharks – Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec – will be returning for season 16, one Shark just announced that they will not be coming back for season 17.

New episodes of Shark Tank air on Fridays at 8pm ET on ABC.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is and isn’t returning for Shark Tank season 17…

