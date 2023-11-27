Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 2:16 pm

Taylor Swift Reacts to Travis Kelce Setting a New NFL Record

Taylor Swift Reacts to Travis Kelce Setting a New NFL Record

Taylor Swift is loving Travis Kelce‘s latest history-making moment!

The 33-year-old “Look What You Made Me So” singer-songwriter “liked” a post shared by her 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend’s team posted over the weekend, which celebrated his latest milestone.

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹,” the post reads, which she “liked” on the social media platform.

Taylor was not in attendance to watch the Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 over the weekend, as she was in Brazil performed the final show of the Eras Tour for 2023 in São Paulo.

Taylor Swift has also just announced the streaming date for her Eras Tour film…and it is being released on a very special date!
