Taylor Swift Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Perform at King Charles' Coronation Ceremony

Taylor Swift apparently said “no” to King Charles III.

Royal expert Omid Scobie claims in his new book Endgame that the 33-year-old “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” singer-songwriter turned down an offer to perform at the 75-year-old royal’s coronation, which took place back in May.

He also noted that plenty of other musicians also declined invitations to perform, adding that it was “a challenge” to find artists to perform for the event.

The book doesn’t go into detail about why Taylor allegedly said no to an invitation, but she was already performing on her Eras Tour by the time he was crowned.

The event took place on May 6, which was also the second night of three Eras concerts in Nashville, Tenn., so she would have had to reschedule.

A rep for Elton John confirmed that he was offered as well, and turned it down because of scheduling issues.

