Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 9:06 am

Taylor Swift has announced the streaming date for her Eras Tour film…and it is being released on a very special date!

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!. Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

If you don’t know, December 13 is Taylor‘s 34th birthday!

The Eras Tour film that played in theaters cut five songs from Taylor’s set list. With “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live” added, there still will be 2 songs missing from her original set list.

