Trisha Paytas Reveals How Much Money She Makes, Talks About Internet Income & How Much She Spent on Music Videos

Trisha Paytas is opening up about her Internet empire.

The 35-year-old YouTube star spoke out in an interview with Jordan Firstman for Polyester Zine, out now.

During the conversation, she got candid about making money on the Internet, how it compares to TV salaries, doing her OnlyFans and why she stopped, and her gay following.

Click through to see what Trisha Paytas had to say…