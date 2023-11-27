Who Is Chicago Bears Quarterback Tyson Bagent Dating? Meet Maggie Litzinger!
Fans tuning in to watch Tyson Bagent play in the latest Chicago Bears game might be curious to know more about his personal life.
The 23-year-old quarterback for the NFL team and Shepherd University grad became the first Division II undrafted rookie to start an NFL game since 1950 this month, and he’s been making a ton of headlines as a result.
So, fans are curious: is Tyson dating anyone, and does he have a girlfriend?
Click through to find out…