Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 6:36 pm

Who Is Chicago Bears Quarterback Tyson Bagent Dating? Meet Maggie Litzinger!

Continue Here »

Who Is Chicago Bears Quarterback Tyson Bagent Dating? Meet Maggie Litzinger!

Fans tuning in to watch Tyson Bagent play in the latest Chicago Bears game might be curious to know more about his personal life.

The 23-year-old quarterback for the NFL team and Shepherd University grad became the first Division II undrafted rookie to start an NFL game since 1950 this month, and he’s been making a ton of headlines as a result.

So, fans are curious: is Tyson dating anyone, and does he have a girlfriend?

Click through to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dating History, Maggie Litzinger, Slideshow, TikTok, Tyson Bagent

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images