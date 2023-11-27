Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 5:15 pm

Who is Josh Dobbs Dating? Meet His Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara!

Who is Josh Dobbs Dating? Meet His Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara!

Josh Dobbs has had an eventful NFL season thus far, having started the campaign with the Arizona Cardinals before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the end of October.

The 28-year-old former University of Tennessee standout has drawn plenty of attention as of late, as he has taken over for injured Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

So, we’ve gathered everything there is to know about Josh‘s dating life!

Keep reading to find out more…

Josh was last publicly linked to Jocelyn Lara. While her online presence is limited, Jocelyn has a career in sports marketing.

Although not much is known about Josh and Jocelyn‘s relationship, the two both attended the University of Tennessee.

The couple publicly confirmed their romance with an Instagram post in December 2021.

If you missed it, we gathered everything there is to know about Joe Burrow‘s girlfriend!
Just Jared on Facebook
josh dobbs nfl vikings01
josh dobbs nfl vikings02
josh dobbs nfl vikings03
josh dobbs nfl vikings04
josh dobbs nfl vikings05
josh dobbs nfl vikings06
josh dobbs nfl vikings07
josh dobbs nfl vikings08
josh dobbs nfl vikings09
josh dobbs nfl vikings10

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, Josh Dobbs, nfl, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images