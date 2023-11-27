Top Stories
New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 10:13 pm

WWE's Tammy Sytch Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison Over Deadly Crash

WWE's Tammy Sytch Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison Over Deadly Crash

Tammy Sytch is heading to prison for the next 17 years.

The 50-year-old former WWE star, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, has been charged with a series of DUIs over the years and she was involved in a crash that killed a 75-year-old man back in 2022.

Sytch pleased no contest to “one count of DUI manslaughter; driving while license suspended with death; four counts of DUI with damage to person; and two counts of DUI with damage to property,” according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Keep reading to find out more…

Now, Sytch has been sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by eight years probation. The maximum sentence would have been 25 tears in prison and the assistant state attorney was seeking that sentence, saying that Sytch is a “danger to society.”

Watch more in the news report below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Tammy Sytch

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images