Bella Ramsey Talks Dealing With Fame After 'The Last of Us'

Bella Ramsey is sharing how The Last of Us has impacted her day-to-day life!

The 20-year-old actor played Ellie Williams, starring opposite Pedro Pascal in the HBO show based on the video game of the same name.

The first season of The Last of Us TV series was a hit, and season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025.

Keep reading to see what Bella had to say…

Bella attended the 2023 Gotham Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City, where they spoke about their newfound fame following the massive success of The Last of Us!

“It’s pretty weird, actually,” the Game of Thrones alum told ET. “It was just like the best year of my life making this show with basically a group of people who became my friends.”

On having a famous face and interacting with fans in public, Bella said, “I just find it very bizarre. I go outside and I get recognized like every time I go out now. It’s kind of strange but I don’t think about it until it happens. I wouldn’t say I like it – it’s not awful. People are nice.”

If you didn’t see, we ranked the cast of The Last of Us according to their net worth!