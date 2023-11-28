Bradley Cooper Reacts to Brooke Shields Calling Him Her 'Guardian Angel' After Seizure Incident

Bradley Cooper is opening up about being by Brooke Shields‘ side following her health scare.

The 48-year-old Maestro star addressed the 58-year-old Suddenly Susan actress’ generalized seizure back in September.

Brooke recently called him her “guardian angel” at the 2023 Gotham Awards.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was happy to be in the right place at the right time,” he said in response during an interview with Extra.

If you didn’t know, earlier in the month, Brooke revealed in a Glamour interview that he came to be by her side in the ambulance after she suffered a generalized seizure before performing her one-woman show at Café Carlyle in New York City.

“The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f-cking Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand. I didn’t have a sense of humor. I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand,” she said in the interview.

Find out more about what happened!