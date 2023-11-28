Emma Stone Poses for 'W' Magazine Cover Story Shot by 'Poor Things' Director Yorgos Lanthimos!

Emma Stone is on the cover of W Magazine‘s new issue and her photo spread was shot by Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of her new movie Poor Things!

The Oscar-winning actress is on the cover of the Art Issue, in which they discuss inspiration in the art they’ve made together and the experience of their creative partnership across different mediums.

Here’s what she shared with the mag:

On her modeling partner for the shoot, which she said in mock outrage: “Who said she was a doll?! Her name is a secret because she’s very shy and this is her first role. We found her…. She was perfect!”

On previously saying she wishes all her films were silent: “I was half-kidding. But I do love the silence. It’s a nice thing to not have any pressure to use words to communicate. There’s something wonderful in being able to speak with just your eyes and your body.”

On dodging cars during the shoot: “Have you seen the things I’ve done in films? In comparison, running across a highway is not scary.”

On Yorgos Lanthimos teaching her photography: “A few years ago, Yorgos became interested in film photography. He began developing his own prints, and he taught me. We started in a makeshift darkroom in his bathroom, but over the past few years, he’s built a professional darkroom in his studio in Athens. He pretty much learned how to develop film by watching YouTube videos.”

On her creative partnership with Yorgos: “We reviewed the contact sheets together. We tend to agree on which photos we like and dislike. In general, we agree on most everything.” Lanthimos interrupted: “We sometimes disagree about small details. That’s our pattern.” Stone continued: “But we don’t fight. We have a way of working things out. And we learn from each other. Or, at least, I learn from Yorgos.”

