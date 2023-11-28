Ina Garten Explains Why She Decided to Not Have Kids

Ina Garten is opening up about her decision to not have kids.

The 75-year-old Food Network chef shared in a new interview with BBC News presenter Katty Kay why she never wanted to have kids.

“Did you know you couldn’t do what you wanted to do if you’d had them?” Katty asked.

“I think it’s much harder,” Ina responded. “[But] I don’t think that’s why I made the decision.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Ina, who has been married to husband Jeffrey Garten for nearly 55 years, went on to say that her own childhood is the main reason why she never wanted children.

“I’m actually writing a memoir right now and it’s kind of looking back at my childhood. It was nothing I wanted to recreate,” Ina explained. “And I’m always looking forward to look back and realized a lot of my decisions were based on my childhood. And so I think that was the motivating factor.”

She added, “And Jeffrey and I were just so happy together.”

Ina then also shared some advice, particularly with fans in their twenties, about big decisions and milestones in life.

“Everybody wants to know, ‘Where am I going to end up?’ Forget where you’re going to end up. You don’t know where you’re going to end up,” Ina said. “All you know is that if you jump in the pond and you splash around, while you’re there you’re going to go, ‘Oh that’s really interesting over there. I think I’ll follow it there.’ And see where it brings you.”

Ina is just one of the many stars that have opened up about their decisions to not have kids.