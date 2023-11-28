Lily-Rose Depp Stars In Eerie First Look at 'Nosferatu' Movie, Release Date Revealed

We are getting the first look at Lily-Rose Depp in her upcoming horror movie Nosferatu!

The 24-year-old The Idol actress will be starring as Ellen Hunter in the film, which is written and directed by Robert Eggers.

Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name, which also had another remake back in 1979.

See the first look photo and learn more inside…

The upcoming horror film is “a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

Also starring in the feature are Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

Nosferatu is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024. Check out the first look photo in the gallery!

“The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast,” Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski shared in a statement.

If you didn’t know, the upcoming movie has been in the works for quite a few years now. At one point, this pop star was in talks to star!