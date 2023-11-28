Top Stories
Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 10:10 am

MAMA Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List & Watch Every Performance From Acts Like TXT, ENHYPEN & More!

The 2023 MAMA Awards are happening now!

The annual awards ceremony celebrating the best of K-pop is taking place between November 28 and 29 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The theme for this edition is “One I Born,” described as “‘I’ and ‘MAMA,’ the only beings in the world with infinite possibilities, meeting and becoming a perfect “One” through positive energy.”

Jeon So-mi and Park Bo-gum return to host on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively, just like last yera.

All songs and albums that are eligible to be nominated must be released from October 22, 2022, to September 30, 2023. Winners are based on data from Circle Chart, Spotify, and YouTube.

Click through to see who won, and watch all of the performances…

