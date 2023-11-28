Matthew Perry's Stepfather Keith Morrison Breaks Silence, Urges Fans to Support Late Actor's Foundation

Matthew Perry‘s stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, has broken his silence following the actor’s shocking death.

For those who don’t know, Keith has been married to Matthew‘s mom Suzanne since 1981 and they have four kids together.

Keith took to Twitter this week with a plea for fans to support Matthew‘s foundation ahead of Giving Tuesday.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful,” Keith said, along with a link to the foundation’s website.

This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://t.co/OmaqSgt1rq — Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) November 27, 2023

The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew‘s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.

Matthew‘s family told ET, “It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew’s legacy. The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”

Read what every member of the cast of Friends has said following Matthew‘s death.