Miley Cyrus Celebrates 31st Birthday With Rare Live Performance!

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 31st birthday in a special way!

The “Used to be Young” singer has had a ton of success this year, as she released her new album, Endless Summer Vacation and was recently nominated for six Grammys!

Accordingly, Miley had big plans for her birthday!

On the night before her birthday (November 22), Miley held a private concert at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

On Thursday (November 23), she posted a series of photos videos on her Instagram page, showcasing her special night.

The occasion featured Miley singing “Flowers” live for the first time! She also performed a piano cover of Journey‘s “Faithfully” and a new love song!

She captioned the post: “My birthday gift to MYSELF this year was VERY on brand. I performed for MYSELF and sang my favorite songs including my own. First “live” performance of Flowers was to an audience full of my friends and family. Taking this song back to the seed… she sprouted sensationally. Grateful for the growth in us both. 🌹💋❤️ With Love, Miley”

Miley‘s recent live performance was rare occurence, given that six months ago, the artist said that she has no plans to tour in support of Endless Summer Vacation.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection,” she explained in May, adding that it’s “not natural” and “isolating.”

