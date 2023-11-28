Paige Lorenze Talks Moving In with Tennis Player Boyfriend Tommy Paul

Paige Lorenze and her boyfriend Tommy Paul have moved in together!

The 25-year-old influencer and the 26-year-old tennis pro got a house in Florida together back in August, and she’s dishing on what it has been like taking this next step in their relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We recently started moving into a house in Florida where Tommy will be training,” she told Page Six. “He’s definitely leaving the decorating process to me, but we’re very excited to spend more time together and have a place of our own.”

While they did move in together in Florida, she still has her place in Connecticut.

“Tommy continues to support me, my business Dairy Boy, and my life in Connecticut and in turn, I’m able to show my support by traveling with him and being by his side at every tournament,” she added about them supporting each other.

If you didn’t know, Paige has a YouTube channel where she has shared a couple of vlogs of their time in Florida and working on decorating their new house. Check out her most recent one right here!