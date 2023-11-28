Tue, 28 November 2023 at 1:12 pm
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)
We now know how Prince William and Princess Catherine felt about Meghan Markle when they first met her…and how things progressed over the years.
All this info is from royal author Omid Scobie‘s new book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” in stores today.
Keep reading to see…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: EG, Extended, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Slideshow