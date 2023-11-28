Serena Williams Gets Candid on Social Media & Says She's 'Not Ok Today'

Serena Williams is getting honest.

The 42-year-old tennis legend shared a candid update to her social media on Tuesday (November 28).

“I am not ok today,” she wrote on X.

“And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you,” she continued.

Keep reading to find out more…

“There’s always tomorrow 😘 Love you,” she added.

Many of her followers shared words of encouragement in response, and thanked her for being vulnerable online.

This isn’t the first time Serena spoke about her mental health.

Last year, Williams spoke candidly about her mental health during a conversation with Selena Gomez for the singer’s mental health platform, Wondermind.

“Mental fitness for me is just really learn[ing] to shut down. And you know I did this years ago, before even mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind,” she said during a conversation with Selena Gomez for the singer’s mental health platform Wondermind last year.

A few weeks ago, Serena (jokignly) calling out a longtime friend. Find out what she said!