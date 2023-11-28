'Squid Game's Contestant 301 Calls Out 198 for Failed Phone Call Challenge: 'Dude Was a Clown'

Trey, who is contestant 301 on Squid Game: The Challenge, is calling out Husnain, who is playing 198.

This post will contain some spoilers for episode two, so beware of reading further if you don’t want to be spoiled.

In episode 2, there is a test that happens in the dormitory when a phone rings. Husnain is the first person to pick up the phone, hoping he’d be given the power to eliminate someone. Instead, he’s gifted a hamburger and fries, which all the other players steal from him in the end.

When the phone rings again, he’s given a challenge. He has to find someone else to pick up the phone within two minutes or else he’ll be eliminated from the game. He tries to get someone else to pick up the phone by saying the gamemakers are offering a chocolate muffin to whoever picks up the phone.

Well, he failed, and was eliminated from the game.

Now, Trey is revealing some more insight into what happened and he says Husnain was a “clown” in the game.

“phone rang four time. first: burger and fries. second: pizza pie. third: box of donuts. you are here to tell me that the Fourth Holy Phone Call in my squid game builds to a CHOCOLATE MUFFIN? also dude was a clown in the game, no one was touching the phone,” he wrote on Twitter.

