The Voice's Tom Nitti Quits from Reba McEntire's Team, Explains His Exit from the Show

Tom Nitti was a contestant on The Voice this year and he ended up self-eliminating before the Playoffs round.

The country singer was a member of Reba McEntire‘s team, so she only had five singers remaining while heading into the Playoffs.

“I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight,” Reba said on the show.

Now, Tom is explaining why he exited the competition.

“Well, I’ve been dreading this day ever since the blind audition so here goes nothin’. …First and foremost I’m blessed beyond belief and I can’t say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family,” Tom began his message on Instagram.

He continued, “As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I’d do it over and over.”

“This past summer was filled to the max with everything I love and could’ve only dreamed of and Thanks to @nbcthevoice I was able to live my wildest dreams and do what I’ve always hoped. I made friends that’ll last a life time, experiences that I can hold on to forever and even found REAL and TRUE love (@ashleybryantofficial)…. I wish I can put every single person in this post that had my back going through the tough times while I was in California like @jacquieroar @huntleymusic @lennonvmusic @officiallybias @marajustine1 @thejordanrainer @steemusic @reba but nonetheless I hope everyone knows how happy and grateful i am for them,” he said.

Tom added, “This isn’t the end of me and I’ll do what I do best for everyone to see which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising/creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow. I never believed in the whole, things happen for a reason statement but in this case I think God has it all figured out. He knows I don’t break easily. For everyone asking, I’m alright and still standing. Thank you so much and as always, I’m super pumped to keep on keepin’ on with music, my kids Rayleigh and Brently my whole family to include my smokin’ girlfriend that keeps my head held high… Im more than ready to continue to live life now happier than ever before.”

