Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager &amp; Advice to Her Younger Self

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager & Advice to Her Younger Self

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 2:05 pm

Timothee Chalamet Wears Pink Velvet Suit with No Shirt at 'Wonka' World Premiere!

Timothee Chalamet Wears Pink Velvet Suit with No Shirt at 'Wonka' World Premiere!

Timothee Chalamet is ready to bring his movie Wonka to the world!

The 27-year-old actor was all smiles on the red carpet for the film’s world premiere screening on Tuesday (November 28) at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Timothee wore a pink velvet suit with no shirt underneath and his necklace almost looked like a bejeweled candy necklace, perfect for this premiere.

The cast of Wonka attended a photo call during a rainy Monday afternoon in London.

Timothee will be singing and dancing in this movie and the film’s director actually revealed what his singing voice sounds like. You can also find out why Hugh Grant‘s role in the film has been criticized.

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Tom Ford suit and a Cartier necklace in white gold, onyx, opals, tourmalines and emeralds.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet…
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 01
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 02
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 03
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 04
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 05
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 06
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 07
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 08
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 09
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 10
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 11
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 12
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 13
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 14
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 15
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 16
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 17
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 18
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 19
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 20
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 21
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 22
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 23
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 24
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 25
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 26
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 27
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 28
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 29
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 30
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 31
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 32
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 33
timothee chalamet wonka london premiere 34

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images