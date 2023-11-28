Timothee Chalamet Wears Pink Velvet Suit with No Shirt at 'Wonka' World Premiere!

Timothee Chalamet is ready to bring his movie Wonka to the world!

The 27-year-old actor was all smiles on the red carpet for the film’s world premiere screening on Tuesday (November 28) at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Timothee wore a pink velvet suit with no shirt underneath and his necklace almost looked like a bejeweled candy necklace, perfect for this premiere.

The cast of Wonka attended a photo call during a rainy Monday afternoon in London.

Timothee will be singing and dancing in this movie and the film’s director actually revealed what his singing voice sounds like. You can also find out why Hugh Grant‘s role in the film has been criticized.

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Tom Ford suit and a Cartier necklace in white gold, onyx, opals, tourmalines and emeralds.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet…