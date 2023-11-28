Tom Sandoval Reveals What He Thinks About Ex Ariana Madix's New Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Tom Sandoval is sharing his thoughts on his longtime ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star recently opened up about what he thinks of Ariana Madix‘s new beau Daniel Wai, who she has been with since at least April.

“He seems like a nice guy,” he told E! News. “I don’t really know him or them together, but from what I’ve seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best.”

Tom‘s comments come after Ariana recently revealed that Daniel will appear on the next season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to debut in January.

“Once or twice, but definitely not very much,” she revealed. “He’s not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf.”

Ariana and Daniel were first rumored to be dating when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April. See how Tom reacted to the pair kissing at the festival…

