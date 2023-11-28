Travis Kelce Really Did Eat KFC for Thanksgiving, Fast Food Chain Reveals His Order

Top Stories
Travis Kelce revealed before Thanksgiving that he wouldn’t have family in town for the special day. As a result, on the New Heights podcast, he said, “I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.”

Fans believe he intended to spend time with Taylor Swift on Thanksgiving, but she ended up staying in South America while on a shortened week for her Eras tour shows.

Now, KFC has revealed that Travis did get a ton of food catered for his Thanksgiving and also revealed his exact order.

Continue on to find out his order…

The fast food chain sent out a tweet with his order, writing that he received, “56 Pieces of Chicken, 80 Hot Wings, 3 catering sized mashed potatoes and gravy, 2 Mac and Cheese, and 2 Corn.”

Check out everything that Taylor‘s famous friends have publicly said about her relationship with Travis.

