5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 4:54 pm

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Which Football Team She's Rooting For Now

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Which Football Team She's Rooting For Now

It’s pretty easy to imagine that Kayla Nicole is no longer a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs following her split from Travis Kelce. So, which team is she rooting for now?

The model and on-air reporter took to her social media accounts this week to reveal who she’s cheering on in the NFL these days.

Kayla took to Twitter this week to repost a video shared by the NBA, showing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in courtside seats at a recent game.

“fly eagles fly,” she said, seemingly showing her support for the Philadelphia Eagles. If you didn’t know, Travis‘ brother Jason Kelce plays for the Eagles and they defeated the Chiefs last week.

It seems Kayla is now a Philadelphia Eagles fan!

Amid Travis‘ new relationship with Taylor Swift, Kayla has unfollowed three of her NFL friends, but she still follows one member of the Kelce family.

