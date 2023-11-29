2 Royals Allegedly Commented on Prince Archie's Skin Color, Names Accidentally Published in Dutch Translation of 'Endgame'

A story has been developing over the course of several days about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle‘s first born child, Prince Archie.

In March of 2021, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey and discussed what happened when she was pregnant with their son, who is now 4 years old.

The Duchess said the Palace was refusing him security, refusing him a title, and then dropped the bombshell about a conversation concerning his skin.

“All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan claimed at the time.

Oprah responded, “About how dark your baby is going to be?,” to which Meghan responded, “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.”

Now, over two years after that happened, there have been several updates to this story with the publication of Omid Scobie‘s new book “Endgame,” which was released this week.

Keep reading to find out more…

Before the book was published, Omid revealed that there was a second royal who also allegedly had this same conversation.

He did say that he could not name who made these comments, as laws in the UK “prevent [him] from reporting who they were.”

However, a major issue happened in the Netherlands when the Dutch translation of the book reportedly included the names of the royals who reportedly made these comments.

Scobie responded with a statement to People, saying, “Having only written and edited the English version of Endgame, I can only comment on that manuscript — which does not name the two individuals who took part in the conversation. I’m happy to hear that the error in the translation of the Dutch edition is being fixed.”

The Dutch publisher removed the book from stores to have it rectified. It’s unclear if the royals named were from an earlier draft that accidentally went to print or if something was lost in translation.

Two years ago, a royal author actually named one of the royals who allegedly made one of these comments about Archie‘s skin tone.