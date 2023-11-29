'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' Premiere Date Confirmed - 4 Judges Confirmed!

America’s Got Talent is getting a new spin-off series!

NBCUniversal confirmed a brand new show, called AGT: Fantasy League. It’s the latest AGT show in the franchise, following AGT: All-Stars and AGT: The Champions.

The “fantasy league” edition will premiere on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s a plot summary: “The talent competition will function much like a fantasy sports draft, where the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts. They can choose winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from all of the Got Talent franchises around the world. The new twist is, much like on NBC’s other hit reality competition, The Voice, that the judges will be competing alongside to see their team crowned as the show’s champ. Judges will also be able to use their Golden Buzzer to send their own act straight to the finals, or or to steal an act from another judge’s team.”

The judges will fill their fantasy team roster with 10 acts out of a field of 40 finalists, including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists and magicians.

The audience will vote each week to determine which acts will advance to the finals and which judge will earn be crowned the AGT: Fantasy League champion.

