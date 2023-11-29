Andy Cohen Explains Why He Doesn't Show His Kids' Faces on Social Media Anymore, Reveals Who Influenced That Decision

Andy Cohen is opening up about pulling back from showing his children’s faces on social media.

The radio personality and Bravo host stopped showing his son Ben‘s face nearly two years ago, but has still continued to show daughter Lucy on Instagram.

However, he is leaning towards no longer showing either child’s face, and he’s opened up about why he decided to stop and who influenced the decision.

“The last time I showed Ben’s face (on social media) was when I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And Lucy, I’m teetering towards not showing anymore. I just feel funny about it. People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn’t sign up for this,” Andy shared with TODAY.

Andy admits that he’s not come to a solution for it yet, but one major figure in his life has been a heavy influence on his decision of whether or not to show his children’s faces.

“I’m figuring it out as I go. My mom is really on me about it,” he said. “She’s really like, ‘You have to stop.’ She was very vocal about, ‘OK, you can’t show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?’”

Just last week, Andy shared two photos of Lucy and his mom.

