Top Stories
Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Spotify's Wrapped Lists Reveal Most Streamed Artist, Song, &amp; Album for 2023!

Spotify's Wrapped Lists Reveal Most Streamed Artist, Song, & Album for 2023!

Shannen Doherty Shares Upsetting Update in Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Shares Upsetting Update in Cancer Battle

Wed, 29 November 2023 at 3:36 pm

'Black Phone 2' Cast: 5 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Star Exits Horror Movie Sequel

Continue Here »

'Black Phone 2' Cast: 5 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Star Exits Horror Movie Sequel

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming The Black Phone 2!

The Blumhouse horror film is getting a sequel that is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025, and we are now finding out which stars will be back for the next installment.

Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are returning to pen the sequel, and they’ll produce as well, alongside Jason Blum. At this time, it’s currently unknown if Scott will also serve as director again.

In the first film, Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Keep reading to find out which stars are returning and who’s not coming back…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Universal Studios, Getty
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, Movies, Slideshow, The Black Phone

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images