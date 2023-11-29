Britney Spears Talks Writing Her Book & Fan Theories About Her Life in Lengthy Message to Her Followers

Britney Spears is speaking to her fans and “Britney nerds” on Instagram, and she has a lot to say.

The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note to her followers on Wednesday (November 29). In it, she addressed writing her best-selling memoir The Woman in Me.

She even had something to say about fans who have theories about her life.

Read more about Britney Spears’ message to her fans…

“I started writing my book two years ago and in those moments in my personal life, I kept to myself !!! Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book !!! Can you imagine a 2007 that lasted for three years that nobody even knows about,” Britney wrote. “It’s over now and I’m incredibly sad about those times !!!”

She paired the caption with the introductory clip from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, where the Beast is transformed as punishment for his selfish ways.

“It’s weird cause although I do instagram, I don’t follow social media, the news, and the fan chatter !!! I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and they way they speak is incredibly kind,” Britney continued, adding, “They always a suspicion that something’s going on !!!! Well guess what Britney nerds … you were 100 percent right !!!”

Her message continued, referencing the Disney clip: “I don’t have time to speak about any of it cause at this particular moment it’s beyond comprehension !!! Here’s a clip of my favorite movie !!!! Looks are deceiving !!! I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly hurt by many. In a world where looks have always been important … where vanity lies … it’s the secret to steal a man’s heart !!!! The seductress poison is an allusion !! It’s always been !!! But in the wickedness of that illusion is where we play !!! May I play now ??? I found my poison daddy !!!”

Did you see the rumor that several A-list stars were trying to secure the rights to make a movie about Britney‘s book? One of those actor’s responded to the rumor.

Meanwhile, Britney‘s sister Jamie Lynn just recalled an “embarrassing” and “heartbreaking” time in the pop star’s life, which involved her pop peer Christina Aguilera.