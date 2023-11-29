Wed, 29 November 2023 at 3:58 pm
'Chicago Med' Season 9 - 6 Stars Expected to Return, 1 Star Joining the Cast!
Chicago Med found its newest star!
The beloved One Chicago series will return for Season 9, and there is a new addition to the hospital.
After so many exits from the show, we now know several stars who are set to return as part of the returning ensemble, now that the Hollywood strikes are over.
Find out who is set to return for Chicago Med Season 9, and who is joining the cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC Posted to: chicago med, Luke Mitchell, NBC, One Chicago, Slideshow, Television