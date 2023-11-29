'Christmas In Rockefeller Center' Tree Lighting Ceremony 2023 - Performers List & Host Revealed!

The iconic Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony is here and will be telecast live on television!

This year’s Christmas In Rockefeller Center televised special is airing TONIGHT (November 29) to kick off the holiday season in NYC, and we have all of the details right here.

Get the scoop inside…

The holiday special will be broadcast live on NBC at 8pm ET/PT, and simulcast on Peacock, and will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who will perform some of her holiday hits as well.

The tree this year is an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York, weighs approximately 12 tons, and is set to feature more than 50k multi-colored LED lights, with a three-dimensional Swarovski star covered in three million crystals at the top.

Check out the full list of performers and special appearances below…

Chloe Bailey

Adam Blackstone and Keke Palmer

Cher

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Elizabeth Gillies and Seth MacFarlane

Darlene Love

Barry Manilow

Carly Pearce

Manuel Turizo

Radio City Rockettes



Special Appearance by TODAY show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.