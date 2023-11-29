'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Accused of Bad Behavior by Alleged Former Lover

Gerry Turner is facing allegations.

The 72-year-old Golden Bachelor star is being accused of some pretty rude behavior by an anonymous woman, who went by “Carolyn” in a THR story called “The Golden Bachelor’s Not-So-Golden Past.”

According to the woman, Gerry criticized her for gaining weight and refused to take her to his high school reunion as a result, among other alleged offenses.

In the show, Gerry said he hadn’t been kissed since his ex-wife Toni died in 2017, but the woman says she and Gerry had a three-year relationship and that they started dating only a month after Toni’s death.

The woman is 14 years younger than Gerry, and was a staff accountant at the mental health center he worked at as a maintenance man. She also claimed he repeated lines on the show that he previously used on her.

He allegedly texted the woman in 2017: “Damn, I go to bed at night thinking of you and wake up in the morning thinking of you.”

Gerry said something similar to fitness instructor Leslie, who was one of his two finalists on The Golden Bachelor: “I have to have you with my morning coffee, I have to have you when I go to bed at night…”

Carolyn further claims that she and Gerry dated for 10 months before they moved in together, which he insisted on, in the summer of 2018.

He allegedly told Carolyn that she needed to pay $850 a month to cover her expenses and split the cost of all meals, except on special occasions.

“At restaurants, Carolyn paid her half in advance, and then when the check came, Gerry paid the whole tab, like the big man,” the article claims.

He would allegedly also insist that Carolyn make the bed before sitting down to have breakfast with him.

Later, in October 2019, he reportedly said to Carolyn before the high school reunion incident: “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that.”

Carolyn says she put on 10 pounds at the time due to stress. Eventually, the incident led to their split.

Gerry reportedly wanted her out of his home by January 2020, and he would cover the cost of her U-Haul as long as she paid the expenses for the vendor. ABC has not yet responded to the allegations from the THR story.

