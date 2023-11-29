Kylie Jenner Supports Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' Premiere, Skips Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner supported Timothee Chalamet at his big premiere last night!

Apparently, the 26-year-old makeup mogul stepped out to support her 27-year-old beau at the Wonka premiere on Tuesday (November 28) at Royal Festival Hall in London, England. They did not walk the red carpet together, but People reports she was in attendance at both the premiere and after party.

It was just a few weeks ago that Timothee lent his support to Kylie at an event! Kylie and Timothee made their first public appearance together (while packing on the PDA) in September.

Wonka is set to hit theaters on December 15. Timothee stars in the film as the title character. Timothee will be singing and dancing in this movie and the film’s director actually revealed what his singing voice sounds like.