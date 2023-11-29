Kylie Kelce Talks Becoming Part of the Kelce Family Amid Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance

Kylie Kelce is revealing what it’s like to marry into the Kelce family!

Kylie is married to NFL player Jason Kelce, a tight end on the Philadelphia Eagles and the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

All eyes have been on the Kelce family since rumors of a romance between Travis and Taylor Swift first surfaced back in July.

In a new Nightline interview, Kylie shared what it’s really like joining the football family.

“I was on the outside at the beginning because I’m married in,” Kylie said, candidly. “The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms.”

She continued, “They’re a pretty small family, so it is a little bit on an adjustment. But it feels so warm and inviting like I think a big family feels, like it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is.”

Lots of music and football fans are hoping Taylor will be the next to marry into the family!

